Explosion at Education Center in Kabul Leaves 4 People Dead, Several Injured - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) An explosion at an education center in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed four people and injured several more, local sources told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, sources said the explosion occurred in the city's western district of Dashte Barchi during exams.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that the explosion had occurred but did not provide any additional information.

According to sources, the explosion was caused by a drone attack.