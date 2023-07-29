Open Menu

Explosion At Fireworks Factory In Thailand Leaves 10 Dead, Over 100 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 11:10 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) At least 10 people died and 118 suffered injuries and burns as a result of an explosion at a fireworks factory in Thailand's southern Narathiwat province on Saturday, with over 200 residential facilities and a local market also affected by the accident, Thai media reported.

The explosion took place at around 03:00 p.m.

local time (08:00 GMT) in the Thai town of Su-ngai Kolok, bordering Malaysia, at a warehouse of the fireworks factory where construction work was underway at the time, the Thairath daily newspaper reported.

The preliminary police data suggest that the explosion was caused by a spark that flew off into a box of fireworks during the welding of metal structures, the newspaper reported. The fire caused by the blast was extinguished by 04:30 p.m. local time, the report said.

The police and the provincial administration launched an investigation into the incident, the newspaper added.

