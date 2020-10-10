Explosion at Fuel Depot in Beirut Kills 3 People, Injures Over 50 Others - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A blast at a fuel depot in the Lebanese capital killed three people and injured more than 50 others on Friday, Lebanon's Al Jadeed tv channel reported.

The explosion occurred in a densely-populated Tarik al-Jadida neighborhood.

The residents of the building which housed the fuel depot told the broadcaster that the owner kept diesel fuel there. According to other sources, cans with gasoline were kept in the depot.

At the moment, experts are investigating if explosives were stored in the area. Doctors and fire brigades are deployed to the accident site, and the rescue mission is underway. Residents of the building were evacuated.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.