UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion At Fuel Depot In Beirut Kills 3 People, Injures Over 50 Others - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Explosion at Fuel Depot in Beirut Kills 3 People, Injures Over 50 Others - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A blast at a fuel depot in the Lebanese capital killed three people and injured more than 50 others on Friday, Lebanon's Al Jadeed tv channel reported.

The explosion occurred in a densely-populated Tarik al-Jadida neighborhood.

The residents of the building which housed the fuel depot told the broadcaster that the owner kept diesel fuel there. According to other sources, cans with gasoline were kept in the depot.

At the moment, experts are investigating if explosives were stored in the area. Doctors and fire brigades are deployed to the accident site, and the rescue mission is underway. Residents of the building were evacuated.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Lebanon SITE TV

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

41 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

2 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

1 hour ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

1 hour ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.