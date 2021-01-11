UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Gold Mine In Eastern China Leaves 22 People Blocked - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:47 PM

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 People Blocked - Reports

Explosion at a gold mine in eastern China left 22 people blocked inside, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Explosion at a gold mine in eastern China left 22 people blocked inside, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing local authorities.

"Twenty-two miners were trapped underground following an explosion at a local gold mine in the county-level city of Qixia in Yantai, Shandong province in eastern China," the newspaper said.

It is noted that contact with the blocked miners had not yet been established.

