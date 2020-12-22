Explosion at Gunpowder Factory in Central Italy Kills 3 People - Casalbordino Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A blast at a gunpowder recycling factory in the town of Casalbordino in central Italy's Abruzzo region has resulted in the death of three people, Casalbordino Mayor Filippo Marinucci said on Monday.

"The explosion took place at the gunpowder plant located near the sea ... I confirm that there are victims.

I was told that there were three people dead," Marinucci said on air on the Italian Rai News24 channel.

According to the ANSA news agency, the incident took place at the Esplodenti Sabino factory.

Rescue services, firefighters, combat engineers and the national gendarmerie were deployed to the scene. A helicopter took off from the nearby city of Pescara. Traffic on the highway along the Adriatic coast has been suspended.