Explosion at Kabul Education Center Leaves Over 40 Dead, More Than 80 Injured - UNAMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The death toll from the explosion at an education center in the Afghan capital has surpassed 40, while more than 80 people were injured, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) announced on Monday morning.

"Human toll from Friday's college bombing in Hazara neighborhood of Afghan capital continues to rise. 43 killed. 83 wounded.

Girls and young women the main victims," UNAMA said in a statement on social media.

The UN mission added that casualty figures are likely to rise further and UNAMA teams continue to work on the verification process in Kabul.

On Friday, sources told Sputnik that an explosion had occurred in Kabul's western district of Dashte Barchi as a result of a drone attack on an education center during exams. Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that the explosion had occurred but did not provide any additional information.