Explosion At Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, Worshiper - Ministry

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:35 AM

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, Worshiper - Ministry

Imam of Kabul's Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque, Ayaz Niazi, was killed in a blast at the mosque along with a worshiper, another two people were injured, a source in the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Imam of Kabul's Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque, Ayaz Niazi, was killed in a blast at the mosque along with a worshiper, another two people were injured, a source in the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlir in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that a suicide bomber had blown up his explosives in the area of the mosque in Kabul's 10th District, injuring four people.

The interior ministry also confirmed the death of Imam Ayaz Niazi.

