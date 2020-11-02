UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Kabul University Leaves Four Injured: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:22 PM

Explosion at Kabul University leaves four injured: Sources    

Panic spread among  the students and faculty members who left the premises soon after hearing explosion and gun-fire at university campus in Kabul.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) At least four people were injured after an explosion hit Kabul University on Monday.

The latest reports said three armed men entered into the premises who did firing at the campus.

Fight between police and the terrorists was continued till filing of this report.

The security made high alert soon after the hearing of an explosion and gun firing at the campus. The law enforcement agencies were investigating the matter as what it was and who did it.

The explosion and gun firing was heard at the moment when University officials were going to inaugurate a book exhibition at the campus.

An Afghan Journalist who works for a foreign news organization also said that an explosion and gun-fire was heard at the campus, Taliban rejected their involvement and all it happened at the moment when University officials along with Iranian were going to inaugurate book exhibition.

A video showing students, specially girls went viral on social media.

The incident attracted international condemnation after the reports of explosion and gun-fire at University of Kabul—which located just in the heart of the capital city.

