'Explosion' at Kyiv court, emergency services on site: minister

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine's interior minister said Wednesday that police in the capital Kyiv had received reports of an explosion at a district court and that emergency services were responding on the scene.

"There is an emergency in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv. The police received a report of an explosion. Police investigative teams, special forces, explosives experts and other necessary services arrived at the scene," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from officials.