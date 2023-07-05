Open Menu

'Explosion' At Kyiv Court, Emergency Services On Site: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

'Explosion' at Kyiv court, emergency services on site: minister

Ukraine's interior minister said Wednesday that police in the capital Kyiv had received reports of an explosion at a district court and that emergency services were responding on the scene

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukraine's interior minister said Wednesday that police in the capital Kyiv had received reports of an explosion at a district court and that emergency services were responding on the scene.

"There is an emergency in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv. The police received a report of an explosion. Police investigative teams, special forces, explosives experts and other necessary services arrived at the scene," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from officials.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Social Media From Court

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

2 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

2 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

7 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

7 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

7 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

7 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

3 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World