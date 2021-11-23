UrduPoint.com

Explosion At Missile Factory Near Belgrade Injures 15 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:28 PM

Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Injures 15 People - Reports

An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade, according to unconfirmed information, injured 15 people, two were killed, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade, according to unconfirmed information, injured 15 people, two were killed, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.

A strong explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in the Buban Potok area.

Presumably, the explosion occurred at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane. Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social networks. The interior ministry told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.

According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.

