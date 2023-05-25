(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) A powerful explosion, which occurred at a pipeline of Mexican gas company Pemex in the state of Mexico, has resulted in seven people suffering injuries, local media reported Wednesday, citing authorities.

The explosion occurred on private land at Pemex's LPG 14 Santa Ana Nuevo-Palmillas pipeline in the municipality of Polotitlan due to an alleged illegal tapping, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported. According to preliminary information, at least seven people have been injured.

The column of fire after the explosion reached 20 meters (65 feet) in height, the report said. Pemex specialists, firefighters and public security employees were working at the site. The Mexican authorities have set up a temporary shelter for those living nearby.