Explosion at Pharmaceutical Company in Northeastern China Kills 2, Injures 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) An explosion took place at a pharmaceutical firm in China's northeastern Liaoning province on Monday, killing two people and injuring 19 others.

According to a statement from the local government in Benxi, the explosion happened around 10:50 a.m.

(02:50 GMT) on Monday.

"As of 04:00 p.m., five people were injured in the workshop where the explosion took place. Two of the injured died later. Because of impact from the explosion, another 16 workers from the company were hospitalized," the statement said.

All of the injured survivors are in stable condition, the statement added.