UrduPoint.com

Explosion At Power Plant Causes Major Blackout In Afghan Capital - Energy Company

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Explosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital - Energy Company

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Afghan capital of Kabul and several provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city, the State Energy Corporation of Afghanistan (DABS) said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the blast cut off a power line and caused a blackout in Kabul and neighboring provinces.

In February, DABS reported the 220 kV Kabul-Ghazni power line in the area of Dasht-e-Top was cut off due to fighting, as a result of which four electricity poles were destroyed, and the city of Ghazni and surrounding areas were left without electricity.

