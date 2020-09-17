UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Restaurant In Ukraine's Kiev Leaves Two People Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

An explosion at a restaurant in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, has left two people with injuries, according to the Kiev Operational news portal on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) An explosion at a restaurant in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, has left two people with injuries, according to the Kiev Operational news portal on Thursday.

The incident is said to have taken place at roughly 16:00 local time [13:00 GMT] at the Kanapa restaurant, located on Kiev's Andriivskyi descent.

The blast is believed to be a gas explosion, the portal stated, adding that two people have been hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers are currently at the scene attempting to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident, the portal stated.

