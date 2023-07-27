Explosion at Silo in Brazil Kills at Least 8 People - Reports

An explosion at a large silo in southern Brazil claimed the lives of at least 8 people with 10 others sustaining various injuries, Brazilian media outlets reported on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) An explosion at a large silo in southern Brazil claimed the lives of at least 8 people with 10 others sustaining various injuries, Brazilian media outlets reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred at the silo of the C.

Vale agro-industrial company in the western part of the state of Parana, the G1 news agency reported.

The causes of the explosion are not yet known. Nine of 10 injured people are in serious condition, according to the report. One person is reported missing.

C.Vale operates in several Brazilian states and is the fifth largest company in the country's south.