Explosion At Substation Briefly Leaves Paris, 2 Departments Without Power - Operator

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Explosion at Substation Briefly Leaves Paris, 2 Departments Without Power - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The French capital and two other departments were plunged into darkness for a few hours after a massive power outage resulted from an explosion at the electricity substation on the outskirts of Paris, the French power operator RTE said on Thursday.

"A technical incident at the RTE substation Cergy-Pontoise at 9:50 p.m.

[20:50 GMT Wednesday] resulted in a power cut in Paris, in Hauts-de-Seine and in Val-d'Oise [departments]. The mobilization of RTE and Enedis teams allowed to quickly restore the power," the operator wrote on Twitter.

The footage of an explosion circulated on social media, showing a massive short circuit at the substation. In many videos and images posted by users, the iconic Paris landmarks such as Eiffel Tower and the Avenue des Champs-Elysees went completely dark for a short period of time.

