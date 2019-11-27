UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Texas Chemical Plant: Media Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Explosion at Texas chemical plant: media reports

An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas early Wednesday sent a large fireball into the sky, media reports said, triggering a mandatory evacuation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas early Wednesday sent a large fireball into the sky, media reports said, triggering a mandatory evacuation.

"Please be aware that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant in Port Neches," local fire officials said in a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

