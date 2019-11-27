UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Texas Refinery Plant Leaves 3 Employees Injured - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

An explosion at the TPC Group's petrochemical plant in the US state of Texas left three employees injured and the site is engulfed in a massive fire that is still ongoing, the company said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) An explosion at the TPC Group's petrochemical plant in the US state of Texas left three employees injured and the site is engulfed in a massive fire that is still ongoing, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27 [07:00 GMT] an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 77561 involving a processing unit," the statement read.

Photo- and video-footage from the scene shows the plant blazing with heavy fire and smoke that can be seen from afar.

Cameras, installed at nearby houses, spotted a powerful purple-colored explosion before the fire broke out. Local residents were advised to evacuate.

"The event is on going, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and three personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated," the company said.

The TPG Group said it would share further details once available.

