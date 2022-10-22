Explosion at Warehouse of Uzbek Defense Ministry Leaves 16 Injured - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) At least 16 people were injured, four of them were sent to hospitals as a result of an explosion at a warehouse of the Uzbeck defense ministry in the central regions Sirdaryo, the health ministry said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the Uzbek defense ministry said a blast occurred at a warehouse in the village of Malik in the Syrdarya region at 04:55 a.m. local time (23:55 GMT on Friday).

There were no reports on victims or injured at the time.

"After that, 12 of the 16 injured as a result of this incident were taken to the Syrdarya district medical association. First aid was immediately provided to all the victims," the national health ministry said on Telegram.

According to the health ministry, four victims were placed under observation in the Syrdarya branch of the Republican Emergency Medical Center. None of the injured people are in critical condition.