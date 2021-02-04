Explosion Destroys Hotel in Northern Greece - Reports

A powerful explosion in the early hours of Thursday morning has leveled a hotel near the northern Greek town of Kastoria, domestic media outlets say

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A powerful explosion in the early hours of Thursday morning has leveled a hotel near the northern Greek town of Kastoria, domestic media outlets say.

According to the Greek daily Kathimerini, the blast happened at 00:30 GMT and toppled the three-story building.

No injuries were reported and the hotel's owner said that the premises had been closed for the past year.

The explosion led to the closure of a major highway that runs adjacent to where the hotel stood, the newspaper said, noting that firefighters and police crews were investigating the cause of the blast.

The three-star Tsamis Hotel stood roughly 2.5 miles from the lakeside town of Kastoria, a popular tourist destination in the region of Western Macedonia.