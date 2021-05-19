Explosion, fire at home of Celtic chief executive

Celtic on Wednesday said that police had launched a criminal investigation after the club's chief executive and his family were forced to flee a fire and explosion at their home

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Celtic on Wednesday said that police had launched a criminal investigation after the club's chief executive and his family were forced to flee a fire and explosion at their home.

Significant damage was caused to Peter Lawwell's home and vehicles in the early hours, leaving them "extremely shaken and shocked", the Scottish Premier League side said.

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation," it added.

Police Scotland made no mention of a criminal probe but said it was working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze.

It said officers were called to a house in the village of Thorntonhall, south of Glasgow, at about 1:00 am (0000 GMT). No one was injured, the force said in a statement.

Scotland's Daily Record newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying the blaze broke out after a "petrol bomb attack". Lawwell's daughter and her baby were inside at the time.

The tabloid said his car caught fire and exploded, spreading flames through the property. It carried photos of a burned-out garage building and the wreckage of three cars.

Lawwell confirmed in January he would retire at the end of June after 17 years at Celtic. He will be replaced by Dominic McKay, the former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby.

Celtic have had a dismal season. Earlier in May, they were thrashed 4-1 by their arch rivals Rangers, who ended the season unbeaten champions and 25 points clear of Celtic.

Rangers also ended Celtic's bid for 10 successive Scottish titles. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was sacked in February.