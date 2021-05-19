UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion, Fire At Home Of Celtic Chief Executive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Explosion, fire at home of Celtic chief executive

Celtic on Wednesday said that police had launched a criminal investigation after the club's chief executive and his family were forced to flee a fire and explosion at their home

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Celtic on Wednesday said that police had launched a criminal investigation after the club's chief executive and his family were forced to flee a fire and explosion at their home.

Significant damage was caused to Peter Lawwell's home and vehicles in the early hours, leaving them "extremely shaken and shocked", the Scottish Premier League side said.

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation," it added.

Police Scotland made no mention of a criminal probe but said it was working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze.

It said officers were called to a house in the village of Thorntonhall, south of Glasgow, at about 1:00 am (0000 GMT). No one was injured, the force said in a statement.

Scotland's Daily Record newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying the blaze broke out after a "petrol bomb attack". Lawwell's daughter and her baby were inside at the time.

The tabloid said his car caught fire and exploded, spreading flames through the property. It carried photos of a burned-out garage building and the wreckage of three cars.

Lawwell confirmed in January he would retire at the end of June after 17 years at Celtic. He will be replaced by Dominic McKay, the former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby.

Celtic have had a dismal season. Earlier in May, they were thrashed 4-1 by their arch rivals Rangers, who ended the season unbeaten champions and 25 points clear of Celtic.

Rangers also ended Celtic's bid for 10 successive Scottish titles. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was sacked in February.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Petrol Rangers Police Vehicles Car Glasgow January February May June Criminals Family Premier League

Recent Stories

Belgium rescues 49 migrants 'in distress' off coas ..

1 second ago

Putin hails ties at launch of work on nuclear plan ..

2 seconds ago

EU ordered to justify bailouts in court loss to Ry ..

4 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

7 seconds ago

DC visits Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital

3 minutes ago

EU Says Belarus' Pressure on Tut.By News Outlet Vi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.