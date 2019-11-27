UrduPoint.com
Explosion, Fire Rock Petrochemical Plant In Southeastern Texas - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

An explosion followed by a blaze has rocked a petrochemical plant in Texas' Jefferson County, local media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) An explosion followed by a blaze has rocked a petrochemical plant in Texas' Jefferson County, local media reported on Wednesday.

The blast originated at the plant in Port Neches city, as told by County Judge Jeff Branick to the Texas-based KFDM channel.

The channel reported that the windows of houses were blown out miles away from the factory.

