Explosion Goes Off In Western Kabul, Leaves Several People Injured - Witness

Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

The western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The western part of the Afghan capital has been rocked by an explosion, resulting in casualties, a witness told Sputnik.

According to the witness, a bomb went off in a car and left several people injured. They were hospitalized afterward. The district where the incident took place is populated by mostly Shiites and Hazaras.

There has been no information about the victims so far.

