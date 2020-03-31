UrduPoint.com
Explosion Halts Iran's Gas Flow To Turkey: Official

Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Explosion halts Iran's gas flow to Turkey: official

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's gas flow to Turkey was halted on Tuesday because of explosion in the pipeline near Iran's border inside Turkey, an Iranian energy official told state tv.

"This morning, terrorists attacked a gas pipeline inside Turkey near Iran's Bazargan border with Turkey," said Mehdi Jamshidi Dana, dispatching director of National Iranian Gas Company.

The incident happened at 6:50 a.m. local time (0220 GMT), he said, adding following the blast, "gas flow was halted.

" "The pipeline has been exploded several times in the past. It is likely that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) group is behind the blast because of its disputes with Turkey's government," Jamshidi told official IRNA news agency.

Having been blacklisted by the European Union, the United States and Turkey as a terrorist group, the PKK has been in bloody conflicts with the Turkish government for more than two decades.

Iran's pipeline carries around 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey annually.

