Explosion Happens at Entrance to Kabul Hospital, Militants Enter Building - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) An explosion occurred at the entrance to a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, and militants then entered the building, 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a doctor working at the hospital.

This was a suicide bombing, 1TV specified. Only some staffers have managed to leave the hospital.

A gun fight is ongoing in the building, with militants using hand grenades, 1TV added, citing a security source.