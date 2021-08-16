Explosion Heard At Hotel In Barcelona, Police Exclude Terrorist Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:00 PM
A blast occurred on Monday at a hotel in Barcelona, though the Catalonian police have ruled out a terrorist attack
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A blast occurred on Monday at a hotel in Barcelona, though the Catalonian police have ruled out a terrorist attack.
"A terrorist attack is ruled out and the main hypothesis is that it could be the use of fireworks in the street," the police tweeted.
No casualties or damage have been detected so far, they said, adding that the causes of the incident are being investigated.
The clients of the hotel have been evacuated, according to Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos.