Explosion Heard From Landing Site Of SpaceX Starship Test Flight

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Explosion Heard From Landing Site of SpaceX Starship Test Flight

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The fourth test of the SpaceX Starship appeared to have failed during an attempted landing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

A loud explosion could be heard from Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island, Texas, the correspondent said.

Heavy fog made it impossible to see what exactly happened after the launch.

Three earlier tests of the Starship also exploded on or shortly after landing. SpaceX ground control earlier reported the loss of data feeds from the Spacecraft shortly after video feeds from multiple cameras also failed.

More Stories From World

