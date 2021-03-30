UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Heard From Landing Site Of SpaceX Starship Test Flight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 08:58 PM

Explosion Heard From Landing Site of SpaceX Starship Test Flight

The fourth test of the SpaceX Starship appeared to have failed during an attempted landing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The fourth test of the SpaceX Starship appeared to have failed during an attempted landing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

A loud explosion could be heard from Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island, Texas, the correspondent said. Heavy fog made it impossible to see what exactly happened after the launch.

Three earlier tests of the Starship also exploded on or shortly after landing. SpaceX ground control earlier reported the loss of data feeds from the Spacecraft shortly after video feeds from multiple cameras also failed.

"Something significant" happened, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted shortly after the launch.

Musk said in an initial statement that it "Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent and didn't reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn't needed."

The Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX efforts to develop a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry humans to the Moon and on long-duration flights to Mars and beyond, a company press release said.

The system is designed for in-space refueling and the ability to land at destinations across the solar system and return to Earth, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Chamber Elon Musk SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Two People Injured, 2 Missing as Ship Capsized in ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese, Indonesian Ministers Discuss Regional Se ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

52 minutes ago

SEHA Acting Group COO urges members of the communi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.