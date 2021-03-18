(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An explosion was heard in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city, near the Kabul car stop, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Thursday

This is already the third attack Afghanistan reports on Thursday, as the international conference on the inter-Afghan peace process is set to start in Moscow soon.