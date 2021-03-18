UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Heard Near Kabul Car Stop In Afghanistan's Jalalabad City - Eyewitness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Explosion Heard Near Kabul Car Stop in Afghanistan's Jalalabad City - Eyewitness

An explosion was heard in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city, near the Kabul car stop, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) An explosion was heard in Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city, near the Kabul car stop, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Thursday.

This is already the third attack Afghanistan reports on Thursday, as the international conference on the inter-Afghan peace process is set to start in Moscow soon.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Car Jalalabad

Recent Stories

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

18 seconds ago

Beijing Says US Pressure on China Through Asia Tri ..

2 minutes ago

48 shops, marriage halls sealed in city

2 minutes ago

Gold price opens higher in Hong Kong

2 minutes ago

'Thank you PM Imran Khan for ensuring shelters to ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.