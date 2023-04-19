Explosion Heard Near Khartoum Airport in Sudan - Reports

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Sound of explosion rang out near the airport in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum, Sky news Arabia tv channel reported on Wednesday.

There is still no information about possible victims, the broadcaster said.

Shooting has also resumed in the vicinity of the Sudanese capital, in Omdurman and East Nile, Khratoum's satellite towns, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Sudanese Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out in the capital of Khartoum. The Sudanese army accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. The RSF claimed it gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum but the army denied it.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health estimates that around 270 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 have been wounded.