UrduPoint.com

Explosion Heard Near Khartoum Airport In Sudan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Explosion Heard Near Khartoum Airport in Sudan - Reports

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Sound of explosion rang out near the airport in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum, Sky news Arabia tv channel reported on Wednesday.

There is still no information about possible victims, the broadcaster said.

Shooting has also resumed in the vicinity of the Sudanese capital, in Omdurman and East Nile, Khratoum's satellite towns, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Sudanese Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out in the capital of Khartoum. The Sudanese army accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. The RSF claimed it gained control of the presidential palace in Khartoum but the army denied it.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health estimates that around 270 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 have been wounded.

Related Topics

Army Omdurman Khartoum TV Airport

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

9 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

9 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.