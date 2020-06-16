Explosion heard, smoke seen in North Korean border city Kaesong: Yonhap

An explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the North Korean border city of Kaesong Tuesday, the South's Yonhap news agency reported

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :An explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the North Korean border city of Kaesong Tuesday, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

Citing unspecified sources, Yonhap said the smoke was near the joint industrial complex where the North-South liaison office is located, which leader Kim Jong Un's sister at the weekend said would soon be seen "completely collapsed".