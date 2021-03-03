Explosion Hit Coronavirus Testing Center in Netherlands' West, No One Injured - Police

An explosive device went off in a coronavirus testing center in the western Dutch province of North Holland, the town of Bovenkarspel, leaving no one injured, the provincial police department said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) An explosive device went off in a coronavirus testing center in the western Dutch province of North Holland, the town of Bovenkarspel, leaving no one injured, the provincial police department said on Wednesday.

"An explosive device went off in the coronavirus testing center of the Municipal Health Service in Bovenkarspel at 06:55 [05:55 GMT]. Windows were damaged, but no one was injured," the police wrote on Twitter.

The site was cordoned off. Investigation is ongoing.