Explosion Hits Afghan Army Base In Ghazni Province - Governor's Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Explosion Hits Afghan Army Base in Ghazni Province - Governor's Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) An explosion rocked the base of the Afghan armed forces in the Uruzgan area of Ghazni province on Wednesday, the office of the regional governor confirmed to Sputnik after eyewitness reports of a blast.

According to a Sputnik source in the area, who witnessed the explosion, the blast was very powerful and damaged nearby houses. The governor's office did not give any details about the casualties.

According to the eyewitness, the explosion was orchestrated by the Taliban movement, which dug a tunnel into the base and planted explosives there.

More Stories From World

