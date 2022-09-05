- Home
Explosion Hits Area In Kabul Where Building Of Russian Embassy Located - Source
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 12:00 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) An explosion occurred in the area in Kabul, where the Russian Embassy to Afghanistan is located, a source told Sputnik on Monday.
There are no official confirmation of this information yet.
