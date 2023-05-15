Explosion Hits Center of Luhansk - LPR Public Chamber

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) An explosion has occurred in the center of Luhansk on Monday, the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Public Chamber said.

"In Luhansk, on Demekhina Street, as close as possible to the state television and radio company of the LPR, an explosion occurred.

The place of emergency has been cordoned off. Emergency services are working," the chamber said in a statement.

LPR acting head said that a number of people have suffered injuries after the explosion.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent report that the blast occurred in a barbershop.