Explosion Hits Donetsk Airport Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An explosion was heard in the Donetsk airport area controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The blast was heard at a distance of several miles.
