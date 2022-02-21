UrduPoint.com

Explosion Hits Donetsk Airport Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An explosion was heard in the Donetsk airport area controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The blast was heard at a distance of several miles.

