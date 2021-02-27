UrduPoint.com
Explosion Hits Hospital In Chernivtsi In Western Ukraine - Local Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Explosion Hits Hospital in Chernivtsi in Western Ukraine - Local Authorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A blast occurred in a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi on Saturday, Natalia Gusak, the deputy head of the regional administration, said, adding that the explosion led to injuries.

"There is an emergency. An explosion occurred in the city hospital No. 1. There are injured people. ... Details will be known later," Gusak wrote on her Facebook page.

