UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Hits Kabul's Police District 9 - Afghan Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

Explosion Hits Kabul's Police District 9 - Afghan Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A blast occurred in Kabul's police district 9 (PD9) near Ahmad Shah Massoud square at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (08:30 GMT), Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the official.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police Interior Ministry From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

46 minutes ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.