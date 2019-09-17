(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A blast occurred in Kabul's police district 9 (PD9) near Ahmad Shah Massoud square at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (08:30 GMT), Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the official.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.