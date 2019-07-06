UrduPoint.com
Explosion Hits Military Unit In Azerbaijan, Killing 2 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:48 PM

Explosion Hits Military Unit in Azerbaijan, Killing 2 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

An explosion struck a military unit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed and another one injured, the country's Defense Ministry said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) An explosion struck a military unit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed and another one injured, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"In the morning of July 6, an incident occurred at one of the military units. Two soldiers ... were killed as a result of the explosion of a tank shell," the ministry said, adding that another soldier was injured.

An investigation into the incident is underway.�

