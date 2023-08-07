Explosion Hits Near Turkey's Major Commercial Port Of Derince - Source In Operator Company
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) An explosion has hit near the major commercial port of Derince in Turkey, but it has not disrupted the port's operation, a source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkey at about 2:40 a.m.
local time (11:40 GMT). Smoke clouds after the explosion were visible from various parts of the city, media reported, adding that firefighters and ambulance services, as well as anti-terrorist detachments, are deployed to the site.
"The explosion occurred near the port, nothing happened here ... no fire. The situation in the port is normal," the source said.