UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Hits Private Car In Central Afghanistan's Parwan Province

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Explosion Hits Private Car in Central Afghanistan's Parwan Province

A private vehicle on Monday has been hit by an explosion in the eastern Bagram district of the central Afghan province of Parwan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A private vehicle on Monday has been hit by an explosion in the eastern Bagram district of the central Afghan province of Parwan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Witnesses say that at least two people who were inside the car were injured as a result of the magnetic bomb blast.

However, the identities of those inside the vehicle have yet to be established, the correspondent said.

The blast took place shortly before noon.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Bomb Blast Vehicle Car

Recent Stories

At Least 3 Afghan Women Killed in Shelling on Bord ..

5 minutes ago

District admin to ensure implementation on Rs1000 ..

5 minutes ago

AJK president welcomes US Congress members' letter ..

5 minutes ago

HEC asked to come hard on Illegal varsities to sav ..

5 minutes ago

If IS Leader's Death Is Confirmed, Trump Made Cont ..

9 minutes ago

Baluchistan govt to launch Awami Health Insurance ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.