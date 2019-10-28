A private vehicle on Monday has been hit by an explosion in the eastern Bagram district of the central Afghan province of Parwan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A private vehicle on Monday has been hit by an explosion in the eastern Bagram district of the central Afghan province of Parwan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Witnesses say that at least two people who were inside the car were injured as a result of the magnetic bomb blast.

However, the identities of those inside the vehicle have yet to be established, the correspondent said.

The blast took place shortly before noon.