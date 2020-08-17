Explosion Hits Road Near Russian-Turkish Patrol In Idlib - Russian Military
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:34 PM
An explosion occurred in Syria's Idlib on the route of the Russian-Turkish patrol, Russians are unharmed, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday
SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) An explosion occurred in Syria's Idlib on the route of the Russian-Turkish patrol, Russians are unharmed, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday.
"An unidentified explosive device exploded near a Turkish convoy on the route of the patrol.
There are no injured among the Russian troops," the center said in a press release.
The Russian center did not clarify whether any Turkish troops were injured in the incident.