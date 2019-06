An explosion occurred at an army ammunition depot belonging to the Syrian Arab Army in a suburb west of Damascus, local media reported Saturday, citing a military source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) An explosion occurred at an army ammunition depot belonging to the Syrian Army in a suburb west of Damascus , local media reported Saturday, citing a military source.

According to the unnamed source, as cited by the Syrian SANA state broadcaster, the explosion happened due to a fire that sparked up in dry foliage nearby.