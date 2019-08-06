Explosion in Afghan Capital Leaves at Least 2 People Killed, 7 Injured - Reports

At least two people were killed and seven more injured on Tuesday in a bicycle bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported, citing a spokesman for the national Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) At least two people were killed and seven more injured on Tuesday in a bicycle bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul , local media reported, citing a spokesman for the national Interior Ministry

The blast occurred at around 4 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT), in Kabul's eleventh police district, 1TV broadcaster specified.

The attack was reportedly targeted against a vehicle of a local service for fighting drug trafficking.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.