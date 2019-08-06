Explosion In Afghan Capital Leaves At Least 2 People Killed, 7 Injured - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:53 PM
At least two people were killed and seven more injured on Tuesday in a bicycle bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported, citing a spokesman for the national Interior Ministry
The blast occurred at around 4 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT), in Kabul's eleventh police district, 1TV broadcaster specified.
The attack was reportedly targeted against a vehicle of a local service for fighting drug trafficking.
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.