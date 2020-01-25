Explosion in Afghan Capital of Kabul Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured - Ministry Spokesman

An explosion in the Kote Sangi neighborhood of the Afghan capital of Kabul has left one civilian dead and four more injured, a Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) An explosion in the Kote Sangi neighborhood of the Afghan capital of Kabul has left one civilian dead and four more injured, a Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman said on Saturday.

"This evening in the Kote Sangi area of Kabul's third district, a police Ranger vehicle has been struck, leaving one civilian dead and four others injured," Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter.

According to preliminary information, the police vehicle was struck by a magnetic bomb.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the incident.