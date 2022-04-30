Explosion in Afghan Capital Results in One Dead, 3 Injured - Police

At least one woman was killed, and three other people were injured in an explosion in Kabul, Afghan police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Saturday

"At least one woman died, three other people were injured by a magnetic bomb in... Kabul. Security officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.

A series of deadly blasts has hit Afghanistan in the past few weeks. On Thursday, two explosions rocked Afghan Mazar-i-Sharif, the province of Balkh, leaving at least 9 people killed and 13 injured.

One of the blasts was staged near an educational facility, while another one hit a vehicle. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The country has since been facing a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages.