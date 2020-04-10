(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A bomb blast in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's central province of Kandahar has left three civilians killed and two others injured, a source at the local police department told Sputnik on Friday

"The explosion occurred on the outskirts of a mountain in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, three people were killed and two others injured," the source said.

According to other sources, cited by local media, the attack was plotted against quick reaction police force commander Sardar Mohammad's brother, Mir Muhammad. As a result, Mir and his three guards have been killed.

No one has taken responsibility for the explosion so far.