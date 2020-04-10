UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion In Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 3 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured - Police Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Explosion in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 3 Civilians Killed, 2 Injured - Police Source

A bomb blast in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's central province of Kandahar has left three civilians killed and two others injured, a source at the local police department told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) A bomb blast in the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's central province of Kandahar has left three civilians killed and two others injured, a source at the local police department told Sputnik on Friday.

"The explosion occurred on the outskirts of a mountain in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, three people were killed and two others injured," the source said.

According to other sources, cited by local media, the attack was plotted against quick reaction police force commander Sardar Mohammad's brother, Mir Muhammad. As a result, Mir and his three guards have been killed.

No one has taken responsibility for the explosion so far.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Kandahar Media

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson back on hospital ward as Britain pre ..

1 minute ago

Completion of G20 Energy Ministers' Talks Delayed ..

1 minute ago

Norwich to sign Luxembourg striker Sinani

1 minute ago

Riot, fire break out at Siberian prison: activists ..

1 minute ago

Minister reviews ration supplies to the needy

5 minutes ago

129 violators of quarantine measures referred to A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.