YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) A blast at a hostel in the Armenian capital of Yerevan injured at least two people, who were already taken to a burn care facility, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

"On October 9, at 9:15 a.m.

local time (05:15 GMT), the national crisis management center was informed that an explosion occurred at the Bagratunyats avenue, causing fire and injuring several people," the ministry said in a statement.

Two fire-fighting teams were sent to the site, the statement read.

It also said that two people had been transported to a burn care facility.