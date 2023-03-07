UrduPoint.com

Explosion In Bangladesh's Capital Kills At Least 8, Injures Over 100 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) At least 8 people were killed and more than 100 injured in an explosion of a five-story building in the capital of Bangladesh, media reported on Tuesday.

The police and fire brigade operating on spot could not identify the cause of the explosion, stating that the incident happened at 10:45 GMT in the historical part of the city, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The fire service said that the buildings' rubble thrown by the explosion injured pedestrians, who were later taken to the local hospital.

