Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional act'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :An explosion that appeared to be intentional shook a section of the US city of Nashville on Friday, said police, shattering windows and injuring three people.

The blast -- apparently linked to a vehicle -- left buildings and the road surface charred in a downtown district filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

It was large enough to be felt several blocks away but the early hour -- 6.30 am (1130 GMT) -- meant streets were largely empty.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Trees were uprooted and at least two cars caught fire, one of which was connected to the explosion, according to police.